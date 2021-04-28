Bokf Na Buys 1,588 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 22.0% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12,186.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $421.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.26, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.47. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.