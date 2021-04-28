Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Holdings Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 109.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $2,704,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $1,036,000.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average is $89.48. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265 over the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

