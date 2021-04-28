Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after buying an additional 51,134 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $783,196,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after buying an additional 112,257 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $175,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

NYSE COO opened at $407.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.19. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $414.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

