Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $571.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will post sales of $571.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $587.00 million and the lowest is $550.00 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $442.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Truist raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

NYSE:ELY opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth $2,474,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

