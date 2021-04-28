Bokf Na Buys Shares of 76,054 Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 420,352 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,383,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1,417.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 816,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 142,325 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GTY opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

