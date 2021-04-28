Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Get Hyliion alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HYLN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hyliion from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

NYSE HYLN opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 1,114.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $4,120,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyliion (HYLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.