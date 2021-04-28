Serco Group (LON:SRP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON SRP opened at GBX 144.80 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.88. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69.

In related news, insider Tim Lodge acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £50,800 ($66,370.53).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

