New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 402,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,390 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $30,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

ED stock opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

