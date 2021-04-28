Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $26,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,560,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Finally, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,471,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $174.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.45.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

