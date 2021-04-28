Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Scotiabank

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $33.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

