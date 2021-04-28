Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,381 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $28,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $791,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 25.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $129.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 153.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $130.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

