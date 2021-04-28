Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.05 Million Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $676.99 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5,641.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $698.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.35.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.14.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

