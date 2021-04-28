8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn Sells 950 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $32,328.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,506.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 54 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $1,810.08.

On Thursday, March 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 420 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $13,679.40.

EGHT stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

