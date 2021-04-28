Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.31 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,994,000 after purchasing an additional 282,365 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,585,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 160,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $267.05 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $269.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.32 and a 200 day moving average of $234.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several research firms have commented on RE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

