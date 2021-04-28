Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Paylocity by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Paylocity by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $199.58 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $96.92 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.62, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

