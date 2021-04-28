IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,227,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $287,863,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $197.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.73 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.40.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

