Kemper (KMPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Kemper to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Kemper has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $85.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

