International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Riot Blockchain were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 204,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth $1,217,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

RIOT opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

