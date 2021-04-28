United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $181.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UPS. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an a- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.16.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $194.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.55.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

