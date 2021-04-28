International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 693 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 157.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 48.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

