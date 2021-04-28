International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.31.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.12 million during the quarter.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.