NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDLV stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90.

