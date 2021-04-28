NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $1,185,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.18.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

