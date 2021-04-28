NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $115,000 Investment in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. Intrusion Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $317.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Dale Booth bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $331,125.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

