Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4.0% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 35,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

