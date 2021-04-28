Motco Has $16.45 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Motco decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,489 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Motco’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Apple by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 940,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,053,000 after purchasing an additional 306,863 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 79,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.55 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

