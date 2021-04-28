Vigilant Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,414 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $69.55 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

