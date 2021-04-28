Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Apple by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Apple by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,810,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,136,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142,024 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.55. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

