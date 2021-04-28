Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 3,120 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.55 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

