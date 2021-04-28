Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys 148 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

