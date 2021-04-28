NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYG. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,825,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000.

IYG stock opened at $181.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.15. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.80 and a fifty-two week high of $181.48.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

