ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Reduced by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.78.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $373.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $244.53 and a one year high of $413.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

