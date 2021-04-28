IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,441,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 394,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $236.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.45, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $146.06 and a 12 month high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

