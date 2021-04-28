Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GLPEY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

