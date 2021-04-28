BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $32.21.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

