Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Capital Power from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Power from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Capital Power from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Capital Power in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

CPXWF stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

