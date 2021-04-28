Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 59,351 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $46.69.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.