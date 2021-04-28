Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cassava Sciences.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.