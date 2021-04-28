Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.16 Million Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,006 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Virgin Galactic worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.