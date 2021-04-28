Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 220,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 63,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $184.74 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $188.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.62.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.