Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 158.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29.

