Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) were up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 70,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,967,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

The firm has a market cap of $569.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $67.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,720,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 146,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 2,086,597 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

