Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Gap Up to $28.05

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.05, but opened at $28.94. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 5,218 shares traded.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 90,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth about $29,900,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,531,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

