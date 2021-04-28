Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Up to $39.75

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.75, but opened at $41.22. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

BBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

