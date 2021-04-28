Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.88.

ICHR stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

