Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $77,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $78,290 and sold 22,500 shares valued at $297,640. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,960 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

