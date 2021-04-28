MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.12

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.12 and last traded at $103.00, with a volume of 2931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

