Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Grows By 5,036.4%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 5,036.4% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ GURE opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Gulf Resources has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.35 and a quick ratio of 21.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

