Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 237.2% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

IUS stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.147 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

