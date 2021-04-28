Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.05. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

